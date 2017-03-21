Billboard honors woman killed in bike accident, sends safety message

This week marks one year since Michelle Koss of Bryant was fatally struck by a driver while riding her bike on County Highway A, north of Antigo.

In her honor, and to advocate for road safety, her friends and family worked to create a billboard.

It reads "Watch for Bicycles," and shows a picture of Koss taken days before she died at age 53.

Her family hopes it reminds drivers and bicyclists to stay vigilant as the weather warms up, and more riders hit the road.

"Well for me, I think it's just a good public awareness message," said Brady Koss, Michelle's stepson. "To notify motorists that with the season changing, warmer temperatures coming, just to be aware to share the road. You're not the only ones out there."

Brady, as well as Tom Koss, Michelle's husband, said they can find at least some solace in the hopes the billboard will keep just one person safe.

"That would be incredible, to have an impact like that," said Brady.

An impact that Tom and Brady said is only a fraction of the impact Koss had on the community.

"We're reminded frequently by others in the community," said Brady. "That share what she's done, and how she touched them."

"We can be active, and we need to be active to be healthy," added Tom. "But let's watch out for each other."

