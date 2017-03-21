Police arrest 2 in slayings tied to 'Real Housewives' performer - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Police arrest 2 in slayings tied to 'Real Housewives' performer

   PATERSON, N.J. (AP) -- Two men are under arrest on charges stemming from a double homicide involving a burning car tied to a woman who often appears on "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

   Paterson police charged 26-year-old Clarence Williams and 28-year-old Gerry Thomas on Monday with felony murder, conspiracy to commit felony murder, robbery, arson and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

   It's unclear if the Paterson residents have lawyers who can comment on the charges.

   The bodies of 27-year-old Aaron Anderson and 28-year-old Antonio Vega Jr. were found Friday inside a burning car.

   Anderson's mother has said he borrowed the car from the son of Kim DePaola. DePaola has frequently appeared on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reality show.

   Authorities have declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

