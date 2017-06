(CNN)-- Husband-and-wife country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doing something they've never done before.



They're releasing a joint album.



The duo says it will be released later this year.



The first single, "Speak To a Girl" will debut Thursday and McGraw and Hill will perform the song at the 52nd academy of Country Music Awards.



While this is the first joint album for the couple--who married in 199--it's not the first time McGraw and Hill have collaborated in song.