Shooting at California high school; gunman at large

A shooting happened just before noon Tuesday on campus at King City High School in California.

The gunman fled on foot out the back of the school, and is currently at large.

A manhunt is underway for the gunman.

The gunman was described as a man who was wearing jeans and a hoodie.

Monterey County Sheriff's Cmdr. John Thornburg said he does not know if the shooter or victim were students or teachers.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. It’s not immediately known how severe the victim’s injuries are.

