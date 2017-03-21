Families celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

The Wausau chapter for the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin threw a party in Rib Mountain, to bring together area children with the disorder.

The event was held at Peterson Barn, and featured games, prizes and fun with farm animals.

Organizers said it's important to bring families whose lives are touched by the syndrome together.

"It's incredible, and that's what's so cool is that just to meet someone, instantly you have a connection," said Miriam Marting, who put the event together. "It's just incredible. And these bonds last."

Marting also said the Wausau chapter is growing, and she hopes to hold similar events in the future.