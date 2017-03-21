Torgerson Trial: Video shows suspect taking investigators to body

A video of a Wausau murder suspect taking investigators to a body was shown to a jury Tuesday afternoon.

Kristopher Torgerson is accused of killing Stephanie Low in 2010 and burying her body in the woods. In September 2014 he took two trips to Wabeno with Wausau Detective Jennifer Holz, leading her to the body. Those trips to Wabeno were taped.

In one video you can hear Torgerson say to Holz that he didn't intentionally kill Low.

"This intentional thing though, nothing was never intentional, so it's going to be hard for me to accept the intentional homicide, can you understand that part?" Torgerson said.

Three different videos were shown to jurors that captured the moment Low's body was found. In one video, you can see a rock and then a hole several feet deep. But how exactly Low died is still unclear, with experts testifying that they aren't sure.

"Homicide by unspecified means, so I don't really have a specific cause," said Michael Stier who conducted the forensic autopsy.

Throughout the trial witnesses have testified that Low was strangled or stabbed, but Stier said that there was no definitive evidence of either of those.