Mosinee man hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning

A Mosinee man is sitting in a Milwaukee hospital after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning a couple of weeks ago.

It all happened during the strong wind storms that slammed the area and knocked out power across the region.

The Mosinee Fire District said the man lost electricity to his house and used a generator as power.

The man fell unconscious after he put the generator in his garage.

Fire Chief Doug Jennings wants to remind everyone to use extra caution, especially with the spring storm season approaching.

"A lot of people don't understand that a smaller generator, one that would just power an appliance or something, can actually kill you with carbon monoxide," Jennings said.

Jennings also said that residents should routinely clean their furnaces and chimney to avoid poisoning.

The injured man's condition remains unknown.