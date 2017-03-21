Pickup truck driven by child backs over rural Waupaca man - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Pickup truck driven by child backs over rural Waupaca man

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A rural Waupaca man is in critical condition after he was struck by a pickup truck driven by an 11-year-old child.

At about 10:13 p.m., rescue crews were called to a home on County Highway E in the Town of Lind.

The sheriff's office says an 11-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a pickup truck when it went in reverse from the driveway and into the garage, hitting 31-year-old Tony Peterson.

The truck continued through the back of the garage before coming to a rest.

Rescue crews found Peterson breathing but unresponsive at the scene.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance before being airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

The sheriff's office says the 11-year-old child is a family friend of the victim and had permission to be behind the wheel of the truck.

