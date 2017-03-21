U.S. House to vote on GOP health care

After some changes to the initial plan, the Republican's new health care bill is ready for a vote in the U.S. House on Thursday.

With only two days to go before congress will make its decision, residents in Wausau are trying to stop the bill from passing.

Around a dozen protesters lined Grand Avenue in Wausau on Tuesday outside Rep. Sean Duffy's office expressing their concern over the health care overhaul.

The initial plan was unveiled on Mar. 6 but met with opposition from both parties on whether the plan would be able to pass the senate floor.

The new changes to the plan include giving older Americans more tax credits to make health insurance more affordable.

Wausau resident Jill Sexter is uninsured and was hoping to get insurance on Obamacare next year.

She is afraid that with the new plan, costs will rise and she will remain without coverage.

"I would like to see both sides of the government get together and actually work together to work on a plan that will benefit the American people," she said. "It makes it very, very challenging to try and get to the doctor and be seen and get the medication you need when you can't afford the insurance."

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin weighed-in on the issue saying older, rural Wisconsinites could be hit the hardest by the GOP plan.

"Insurance companies in this Trumpcare measure are allowed to drastically increase premiums as well as deductibles," Baldwin said.

But last week, Republican Congressman Sean Duffy said Democrats failed to improve healthcare for Americans. He said it's now up to Republicans.

"I think you know more than the bureaucrat in Washington what's best for you and your family," he said. "You're going to see prices fall and you're going to see people now, again, afford healthcare."

Overall, the new plan will replace federal insurance subsidies with tax credits. Americans will also not be punished for being uninsured and young adults are able to stay on their parents' insurance until they're 26.