Kwik Trip proposal gets "no" from Wausau planning commission

Plans for a new Kwik Trip store in Wausau hit a road bump Tuesday as the planning commission voted 3-2 against a zoning change that would allow the company to begin preliminary work.

Kwik Trip wants to build a new $6 million gas station and car wash at the corner of Bridge Street and Stevens Drive, which would create an estimated 60 jobs. The company attempted to buy the same property in 2014, but was denied by Wausau City Council. The property has remained vacant.



The plan would also mean tearing down the nearby Annabelle Apartments.

Joseph Buska, the 83-year old landlord of the complex, recently sent letters to residents advising them to begin looking for new housing because of his intention to sell the property. In a speech to the commission, he said that he bought the building from the Catholic Diocese of La Crosse in 1989 and converted it from a nunnery into the low-income housing. Month-to-month rent at the apartments ranges from around $280 to $350.

The move would displace around 40 low-income residents.



More than seventy people attended the commission public hearing Tuesday. Many voiced their opposition to the proposal; some saying that the lights and noise generated at night would be undesirable. Others brought up concerns about students driving or walking through that area to get to nearby high schools. However, the strongest concern was what would happen to the residents at Annabelle Apartments.

"The city should not be a part of a deal that makes it's citizens homeless," said city alderman Dennis Smith.

"It's hard to say no to those tax dollars, because all they were looking for was a zone change," said Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke. "However, you've gotta listen to the residents, in particular those whose lives are going to be affected."

Supporters of the gas station say that Catholic Charities assistance would be available to help displaced residents. The service would be able to pay a security deposit and the first month's rent for those that would need it. Buska, the landlord, says he would donate the TVs and other items in current resident's rooms to the displaced residents.

The Catholic Diocese of La Crosse currently owns the property on the corner of Bridge Street and Stevens Drive. Father Al Slowiak, a representative for the diocese, said that the church would like to see Kwik Trip go through with the plan.



Even with Tuesday's vote the proposal will go to the full city council on April 11th for a final vote.