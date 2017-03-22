Police arrest driver after he runs into two Eau Claire homes

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A man was arrested after driving his car into a pair of homes in Eau Claire Tuesday afternoon.



Eau Claire Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Moholt Drive in Eau Claire.

According to police, the man's car was headed eastbound when it left the road, crossed a driveway and hit two trees before striking a garage at 2311 Moholt Dr.

The car continued through a retaining wall and became lodged in the garage next door at 2303 Moholt Dr. People were inside that home at the time, but no one was injured.



The driver was taken to an area hospital but is expected to be okay. Police arrested the man for Second Offense OWI and operating after revocation. The name of the driver has yet to be released.