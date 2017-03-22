Update: Multiple people arrested on drug related charges

UPDATE: Multiple people were arrested Wednesday for a drug-related incident at an east-side Wausau home, according to the police department.

A SWAT team initiated the warrant at the 6th Street home.

A humane officer was on scene to assist as many pets were found inside of the home, police said.

No other details were immediately released, including what kind of drugs were involved.

There is a heavy police presence near 6th Street in Wausau.

This is a developing story and stay with Newsline 9 for updates.