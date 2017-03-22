Judge orders trial for accused Schofield discount store robber

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A judge Wednesday ordered a 44-year-old Wausau man to stand trial in the armed robbery at a Schofield discount store just after Christmas, according to online Marathon County court records.

Phillip David Spiller is accused of two felonies - including armed robbery with threat of force - in the Jan. 1 robbery at Dollar General, where police say he entered the store, demanded money and ran off with about $200, the criminal complaint said.

He was arrested about 2 1/2 months later.

After one detective testified, a judge ruled prosecutors presented enough evidence Wednesday to justify the charges. No trial date was immediately set.

Spiller is jailed on $25,000 cash bond.