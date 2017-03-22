Judge orders trial for accused Schofield discount store robber - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Judge orders trial for accused Schofield discount store robber

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
Connect

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A judge Wednesday ordered a 44-year-old Wausau man to stand trial in the armed robbery at a Schofield discount store just after Christmas, according to online Marathon County court records.

Phillip David Spiller is accused of two felonies - including armed robbery with threat of force - in the Jan. 1 robbery at Dollar General, where police say he entered the store, demanded money and ran off with about $200, the criminal complaint said.

He was arrested about 2 1/2 months later.

After one detective testified, a judge ruled prosecutors presented enough evidence Wednesday to justify the charges. No trial date was immediately set.

Spiller is jailed on $25,000 cash bond.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.