Medical examiner investigates baby death

A baby who was believed to be co-sleeping with her mother was pronounced dead early Wednesday, a statement from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The child, a 2-month-old female, was pronounced dead at 6:23 a.m. after authorities were called to the home on the 9000 block of North 95th Street, just north of West Brown Deer Road.

An initial report from the medical examiner indicated that the girl was sleeping in an adult bed with her mother. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death.

No other information was released.