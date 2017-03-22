Majority of Wisconsin voters want to keep health care law - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Majority of Wisconsin voters want to keep health care law

Posted:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

 MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A majority of Wisconsin voters surveyed in a new poll say they want to keep the current national health care law in some form.

   The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday asked what Congress should do about the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare."

   The poll says 54 percent favored keeping the law and improving it while 6 percent keep it as is with no changes. Only 8 percent say the law should be repealed outright while 28 percent say it should be repealed and replaced.

   The Republican-controlled House could vote on the GOP health care bill as soon as Thursday.

   The poll surveyed 800 registered voters between March 13 and March 16 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.