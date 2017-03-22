Poll shows Trump approval rating at 41 percent in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- More people in Wisconsin disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president than approve.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday shows that 41 percent of registered voters approve of Trump's performance so far, while 47 percent disapprove. Eleven percent say they don't know.

It is the first Marquette poll since Trump took office in January.

There is a stark partisan split when assessing the job Trump is doing. The poll shows 86 percent of Republicans approve of the job Trump is doing while 89 percent of Democrats disapproved. Among independents, 38 percent approve and 44 disapprove.

The poll surveyed 800 registered voters between March 13 and March 16 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.