Torgerson Trial: Prosecutors end case after nearly 40 witnesses

After calling nearly 40 witnesses, the state ended its case Wednesday against a Wausau man accused of killing 22-year-old Stephanie Low and hiding her body some 6 1/2 years ago.

It is unknown whether Kristopher Torgerson will testify in his own defense as he and his attorney begin presenting their case Thursday.

Torgerson, 33, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in Low's death. Prosecutors contend she was killed with a knife at her Wausau apartment and buried in Forest County after some kind of confrontation over drugs and money.

Torgerson led investigators to Low's body in a shallow grave in 2014 while he was an inmate in prison.

Wausau Police Lt. William Kolb was the last witness prosecutors called, testifying he interviewed Torgerson several times from 2011 through 2014.

The jury heard some of the recorded interviews, including one from September 2014 when Torgerson says, "I'll take you to her body."