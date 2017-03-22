UPDATE: Four killed, including officer, in Wausau area shooting rampage

The latest on a shooting in northern Wisconsin that left a police officer and three others dead (all times local)

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Four people including a police officer were killed in a shooting rampage in Marathon County Wednesday afternoon.

No names are being released at this time, however police officials said the officer killed was with the Everest Metro Police Department. Officials said the suspect is in custody and the public isn't in danger at this time.

Gunshots rang out at three locations just outside of Wausau Wednesday afternoon.

Capt. Todd Baeten, said gunshots were fired at Marathon Savings Bank, Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks law office and the Aspen Street Apartments shortly after 1 p.m. near Wausau's south side.

The suspect in the shootings was holed up in Aspen apartments and police were communicating with him at about 5 p.m., the spokesman said. Eyewitnesses reported hearing gunshots about that time.

Rothschild Police Chief Jeremy Hunt said two people were wounded in the bank shooting. He said officers went to the bank about 12:30 p.m. for a "domestic situation" and were called back 30 minutes later to find two people hurt by gunshots.

The Wausau Police Department's Facebook page earlier reported two people were critically wounded but did not say where.

Baeten declined comment on the extent of the injuries at a late afternoon news conference.

DC Everest Schools were locked down as a precaution but that was lifted shortly after 4 p.m., except for two schools closest to the Aspen apartments, Those students were to be bused to another school about 5 p.m., Baeten said.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital also went into lockdown, blocking the public from getting inside, but it was also lifted by mid-afternoon.

Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston near the high school was to open it chapel for prayer from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. because of the shooting tragedy, worship administrator Tammy Hoyord said.

This is a developing story and stay with Newsline 9 for updates.