93-year-old man to stand trial on another sexual assault charge

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 93-year-old Wausau man already spending 20 years in prison was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on another sexual assault charge, according to online Marathon County court records.

A judge ruled Edward Heckendorf was competent to proceed to trial on a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault for an incident involving a female in June 2014, court records said. The trial was set for Aug. 29.

Court records indicate Heckendorf currently is an inmate at an Oshkosh prison.

Heckendorf's attorney raised the competency issue and Heckendorf was evaluated by a psychologist, court records said.

About a year ago, a jury found Heckendorf guilty of eight counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Prosecutors say the assaults occurred when the girls were not yet teenagers, in 1983, 1990, 1991, 1992 and 1993.

The girls, now in their 30s and 40s, told investigators Heckendorf touched them inappropriately many times when they were young, the criminal complaint said.

Heckendorf was charged with the felonies in December 2014.