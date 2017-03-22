Weston church holds vigil in wake of shooting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Weston church holds vigil in wake of shooting

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WESTON (WAOW) -

Dozens of people gathered in a Weston church Wednesday evening to pray for the people affected by a shooting rampage in Marathon County.

Mount Olive Church in Weston held a prayer service from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

People were hugging in the chapel and partook in silent prayer. The pastor at the church said it's important to lean on each other during this tough time.

"Just here to help people in their time of grief and in this time when people are digesting what has happened in our community," said Mount Olive Pastor Jordan Balk.

Balk said they always try to be a spiritual resource when something like this happens.

You can find the full story on the shooting here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.