Emergency responders show support for fallen Everest Metro officer

With an officer killed in a Marathon County shooting spree Wednesday, law enforcement agencies across the area are showing their support.

Departments like the Wausau Police Department and the Portage County Sheriff's office, expressing their sadness and support for the fallen officer on their social media accounts.

Even the Wausau Fire Department, offering their condolences for their fellow emergency responder.

The Everest Metro police officer was killed while responding to a deadly shooting spree that spanned three communities, Rothschild, Schofield, and Weston on Wednesday afternoon.