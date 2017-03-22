Community reacts to rampage

The Marathon County shooting spree spread through three communities, leaving people in three different neighborhoods shocked and frightened.

People coming across the scene at Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild called the scene disturbing.

"Extremely disturbed and shocked to see what's going on in our community," said Ashley Cole, a mother from Weston.

She woke up Wednesday morning already feeling off.

"I had a very odd feeling," she said. "And I kept my kids home from school."

That very sentiment, resulting in overwhelming relief when she got a call saying her kids' school was on lockdown, and she came across the scene at the bank.

"Seeing what went on here validated my reasoning for keeping them home," Cole said. "They're my life and if anything were to ever happen to them as a result of something like this I don't know what I would do."

Where the scene ended, at the Aspen Apartments in Weston, there was more chaos.

"We heard gunshots," said Susan Thompson. "We heard four different gunshots, came outside, heard someone scream."

"Officers saying get out the house," said Juan Lopez, a tenant at those apartments. "I grabbed my two kids, grabbed coats and jackets and I walked out."

As the community waits for more answers, their hearts go out to those directly impacted.

"Pray for the safety of the officers and the people involved," said Cole.