Athletes of the Week: Morgan Reinwand & Karsyn Rueth, Loyal

Loyal's lone seniors Morgan Reinwand and Karsyn Rueth -- both coach's daughters -- were just the captains to lead their young crew to the "ship."

"This was the calmest Karysn and i had ever played this year," Reinwand said. "Because we knew it would take some time to get used to the other players

And we weren't really expecting what actually happened this year."

And what happened was history. After a 25-4 regular season, the greyhounds rolled through the playoffs becoming not only Loyal's first girls State qualifier, but its first State champions

"It was so cool to win it with Morgan," Rueth said. "She actually moved here in fifth grade... And I just knew as a fifth grader and when we got in junior high that me and Morgan would be the only seniors left in the group, and it just felt great because we were the ones who put the most time in."

"We just read each other," Rueth said. "I don't know, it's weird, we just always know where we are on the court."

While the two will part ways after graduation, both agree they'll never forget their last run together

Of all the memories, Reinwand said she'll always cherish those final seconds before the end of the State final game.

"Coming off the court with those final seconds left and giving Karsyn a big hug and just knowing you're going to be receiving that big gold ball and be able to share it with everyone else... That will always be special."