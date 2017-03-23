Christine Michael re-signs with Packers

The Packers running game wasn't exactly impressive throughout the 2016-2017 season.

After Eddie Lacy and James Starks both went down with injuries, the Packers were left to rely on a wide receiver turned running back, Ty Montgomery. The number two back was a fleeting position. Knile Davis was brought on briefly, before Christine Michael entered the picture in November.

Michael had little playing time, appearing in six games with 31 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown, and was often used on short yardage plays.

Green Bay now has three backs on its roster, Montgomery, Michael, and Don Jackson whom the Packers picked up on an exclusive-rights free agent tender.

Even with the addition of Michael, the position is likely to be a focus of the Packers throughout the upcoming NFL Draft.