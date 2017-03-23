Statewide officials offering condolences in Wausau area deadly shootings

The latest on a shooting in northern Wisconsin that left a police officer and three others dead (all times local)

The latest on a shooting in northern Wisconsin that left a police officer and three others dead (all times local).

Many officials across the state are expressing grief about the shootings in the Wausau area Wednesday.

Rep. Pat Snyder released this statement:

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of the four innocent lives yesterday. My heart goes out to the loved ones and families of the individuals who suffered from this tragic loss. Yesterday was a tragedy. This horrific event will have a broad impact on our entire community."

"That is why I ask at a time like this, we pray for one another and offer comfort to our neighbors. I would also like to thank and commend law enforcement that put their lives on the line for our community each and every day, especially today. My prayers are with the Everest Metro Police Department and the loved ones of the slain officer.”

Attorney General Brad Schimel issued this statement:

"The law enforcement officers who responded to yesterday’s devastating shootings are our society’s most courageous leaders, and the officer with the Everest Metropolitan Police Department who lost his life protecting his community will forever be remembered a hero.

"I pray for the four victims, and their family, friends, and colleagues, as well as the countless law enforcement officers who restored peace and order to the Wausau community in the wake of these attacks and continue the difficult work of investigating this tragedy.”

And a statement from Governor Walker:

"This was a horrific act of violence that tragically took the lives of four innocent people. On behalf of the entire State of Wisconsin, Tonette and I send our thoughts and prayers to the families of the victims, to Chief Wally Sparks and all members of the Everest Metropolitan Police Department, and to the Rothschild, Schofield, and Weston communities. We want you to know that we all stand with you and seek to comfort you as you mourn the loss of your loved ones."

And Rep. Sean Duffy tweeted:

"Praying for our cops in the Wausau area tonight."