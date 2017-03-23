Leaders remember slain city worker Ziggy Zyszkiewicz as 'dedicated' city employee

"Dedicated" is how aldermen describe a Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services employee who was killed in his car on Wednesday afternoon.

City leaders and Milwaukee police identified the shooting victim as 64-year-old Gregory "Ziggy" Zyszkiewicz.

Zyszkiewicz was on the job in his personal vehicle on the 2300 block of West Cherry Street to perform a home inspection when he was killed. He'd worked for the department for 33 years and was wearing an official windbreaker that would have identified him, Chief Ed Flynn said.

Statement from Alderman Jim Bohl:

"I join other city leaders and residents insending my condolences to the family, friends and DNS colleagues of Greg Zyszkiewicz. Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this difficult time, andwe will work together to ensure that justice is done in this heinous crime.

Our city employees work hard every day to make this city a better place to live. Mr. Zyszkiewicz dedicated his career to that goal, and his loss is an unjust and horrific tragedy."

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan:

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult moment.

Milwaukee is lucky to have so many talented and dedicated city workers who love this city and who work hard and move the ball forward each and every day. I feel lucky to have been able to work with Ziggy directly on several occasions in my district, and he accompanied me on several neighborhood walks where we met and talked with neighbors about concerns and options for making neighborhoods better. He was a respected and thoughtful man, and Ziggy’s contributions and talents will be missed by everyone in the city family.

It makes me angry and it is incredibly sad when one of our city’s worst decides to take one of our best, and for no apparent reason other than because Ziggy was doing his job, and was there because of a work assignment. I am asking anyone who knows anything about his murder to contact Milwaukee police immediately.

In the meantime, we will grieve Ziggy’s loss together and will honor his memory."

Statement from Alderman José G. Pérez:

"I got to know Ziggy through the special enforcement division of the Department of Neighborhood Services. He accompanied me on a number of neighborhood walks throughout my district, offering his expertise and helping with enforcement issues.

But you really get to know a guy personally when you walk and talk for hours, and I know that above all else, Ziggy was a good man who loved his family, and he was a dedicated civil servant who loved his job. He really cared about the City of Milwaukee and its residents, and he devoted his career to making this a better city for everyone. He will be deeply missed."

No one has been arrested in connection with Zyszkiewicz's death.