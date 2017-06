Closing arguments to be held Friday in Torgerson murder trial

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Testimony has wrapped up in the case of a Wausau man accused of killing a 22-year-old Wausau woman.

The defense called its final witnesses to the stand Thursday morning.

The judge scheduled closing arguments in the trial of Kristopher Torgerson for at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Torgerson, 33, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in death of Stephanie Low.

Prosecutors contend she was killed in 2010 with a knife at her Wausau apartment and buried in Forest County.

Torgerson led investigators to Low's body in a shallow grave in 2014 while he was an inmate in prison.