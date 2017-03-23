Community showing support for Everest Metro Police after officer - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Community showing support for Everest Metro Police after officer killed

By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

The community is showing support to the Everest Metro Police Department after an officer was killed during a shooting rampage on Wednesday.

The flags at the department were flying at half-staff Thursday morning. Residents brought flowers and food to the grieving department.

“We support all they do for us, because we really do appreciate it,” Kronenwetter resident Stephen Paoli said. “Sometimes they maybe don't get the recognition they deserve and sometimes it shouldn't take an event like this to do so.”

A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at the department.

