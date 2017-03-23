Victims, officer, identified in Marathon County shooting rampage

UPDATE: The Department of Justice has released information about the victims from Wednesday's shooting:

Dianne M. Look grew up in many places, but she called Wisconsin home. A graduate of DC Everest High School, Dianne was the loving mother to two children, Christy Bleu and Chuck Mientke. Dianne will be remembered as a loyal employee of Marathon Savings Bank, where she has been a branch manager since 1998.

Dianne valued the customer relationship and loved to serve her customers and neighbors. Dianne met her husband, Robert Look, while working at a local bank in 1988. The two married in 1992 and lived in South Dakota for a number of years before returning to Wisconsin in 1998. They have resided in Wisconsin since. Dianne and Robert celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this past Valentine's Day. Dianne was 67-years-old.

Karen L. Barclay moved to Wisconsin in 1993 and was employed at Marathon Savings Bank for more than five years. She was a loving mother to one daughter and two granddaughters, ages four and seven. Karen will always be remembered as “mum mum” by her granddaughters. Karen was extremely dedicated to her work. She loved her holidays, co-workers, and spending time with family. Karen was 62-years-old.

Sara H. Quirt Sann was a life-long resident of Wausau. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, stepmom, aunt, friend, and a community servant. Sara loved golf, yoga, practicing law, and her dog, Mary. Sara was 43-years-old.

UPDATE: Wisconsin Professional Police Association has released a statement about Jason Weiland:

"Wisconsin's law enforcement community has a heavy heart tonight as we mourn the loss of Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland, who was tragically killed yesterday in the line of duty. Jason first became an officer in 1999, and he will be sorely missed. May the memory of Jason's selfless devotion to others be forever memorialized in the continued public service of the honorable men and women that keep our state and nation safe. Jason's tragic passing may have tapered law enforcement's 'thin blue line' today, but the resolve of the dedicated officers that will perpetuate his legacy will not be diminished. May we never forget Jason's sacrifice, and that of the many dedicated officers and law enforcement families that have answered the call to protect and serve.

In valor there is hope."

Bar Associations releases statements of the death of Attorney Sara Quirt-Sann.

From Robyn J. De Vos, President of the Marathon County Bar Association:

"Our Marathon County legal community is shaken to its core by this senseless act of violence that killed our dear friend and colleague. Sara was a smart, compassionate attorney who exuded a quiet confidence and, as a guardian ad litem, strove to understand the real struggles families face. She was a kind, beautiful person. We will never be the same.”

Francis W. Deisinger, President of the State Bar of Wisconsin:

“Our deepest condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. Attorneys often intersect with and assist clients during the most difficult moments of their lives. It’s truly heartbreaking when these complicated and challenging situations escalate to violence. Despite this tragedy, Wisconsin lawyers will remain dedicated to the important work of serving their clients and the community at large.”

Governor Walker tweeted that flags be flown at half-staff as "a respect for respect for Detective Sergeant Jason Weiland."

2:40 p.m.

Walker said that "Weiland devoted his life to the protection of the people of Marathon County as a member of the Everest Metropolitan Police Department since 2002 and in other law enforcement capacities since 1999."

The governor also said in the tweet that the officer leaves behind "an honorable legacy of public service to the State of Wisconsin."

WESTON, Wis. (AP) -- The latest on a shooting in northern Wisconsin that left a police officer and three others dead (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Authorities say two bank employees and an attorney are among the victims of a string of northern Wisconsin shootings that also killed a police officer.

The Department of Justice say Dianne M. Look, 67, and Karen L. Barclay, 62, died after being shot Wednesday at Marathon Savings Bank. Sara H. Quirt Sann, 43, an attorney at a nearby law firm, also died.

Jason Weiland, 40, a detective and 15-year veteran of the Everest Metropolitan Police Department, was the officer killed.

Authorities said earlier that the violence in a small cluster of towns about 90 miles west of Green Bay started with a domestic dispute at Marathon Savings Bank. Police took a suspect into custody around 5 p.m. at an apartment building in Weston, but not before Weiland was fatally shot.

The police officer killed in a string of northern Wisconsin shootings has been identified as a detective and 15-year veteran of the Everest Metro Police Department.

A person with knowledge of the investigation said Thursday that Jason Weiland was shot as he approached an apartment complex in Weston, a small town about 90 miles west of Green Bay. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to comment on the investigation.

Calls to the Everest department were referred to the state Department of Justice, where a spokesman did not immediately reply to texts or phone messages. Police planned a 4 p.m. briefing.

Weiland was among officers responding after shootings were reported at a bank and a law office earlier in Weston and the nearby town of Rothschild.

The Everest police department's website listed Weiland as a field training officer and member of a task force for internet crimes against children. His LinkedIn page said he had also worked as a narcotics detective for the Marathon County Sheriff's Department, and as a police officer and corrections officer for Marathon City and Marathon County.

Associated Press writer Gretchen Elkhe in Milwaukee contributed to this report.