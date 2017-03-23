LATEST: White House tells House GOP, 'Let's vote'

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump wants the House to vote on the health care bill, and Republicans say a vote will occur Friday.

White House officials had a simple message to a divided House Republican caucus on the bill: "Let's vote."

Republicans emerging from the closed-door meeting Thursday said they will vote Friday afternoon even though leadership is still trying to secure the votes.

Senior White House adviser Steve Bannon told reporters as he left the meeting Thursday night that the administration wants a vote.

Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told lawmakers: "Negotiations are over. We'd like to vote tomorrow and let's get this done for the American people."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

House Republican leaders have postponed a vote on their health care bill in a setback for President Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan. They'll try again on Friday while still pursing support.

Prospects for the Republicans' showcase health care bill had looked grimmer by the minute Thursday despite Trump's personal lobbying of conservatives. That still left the legislation short of the votes needed for passage.

Republicans were intent on voting to dismantle Obamacare on Thursday, the seventh anniversary of former President Barack Obama signing the bill into law.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tonight's planned House of Representatives vote on the Republican-backed American Health Care Act was postponed this afternoon as the party struggled to collect the votes needed to ensure its passage.

President Trump had made his last-minute sales pitch to conservative House Freedom Caucus members at the White House earlier in the day. After the meeting, however, House Freedom Caucus members said they hadn't reached a point where they could support the AHCA in its current form.

The president and caucus members discussed options and were "trying to get creative," caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told ABC News.

“We are certainly trying to get to yes,” he told reporters on the Hill today before the vote postponement. “But, indeed, we've made very reasonable requests and we are hopeful that those reasonable requests will be listened to and, ultimately, agreed to.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer had earlier called the meeting a “positive step” and said the White House was “very, very pleased with the direction” of the negotiations.

He also dismissed characterizations of the meeting as attempts to strike a deal.

“I think some of them stood up and said, ‘Mr. President, we're with you.’ I think a lot of them said, ‘We're going to go back and think about it.’ The meeting didn't conclude by saying, ‘Do we have a deal?’ That’s not why we have it,” Spicer said. “This was a discussion that the president continues to have.”

Despite Wednesday’s late-night negotiations and personal pitches from President Trump, the list of "no" votes against the AHCA appeared to still stand.

At least 30 Republicans had said they would oppose the bill, according to ABC News’ latest whip count, meaning Republicans could fall at least nine votes short. The GOP needs 216 votes for a simple majority to pass the bill in the House.