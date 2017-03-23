Loyal man pleads not guilty in fatal snowmobile crash

NEILLSVILLE. (WAOW) - The driver of a snowmobile that crashed, killing a 34-year-old Loyal man, pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felonies, according to online Clark County court records.

Steven Lauenstein, 46, also of Loyal, is charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in the crash that killed Robert Kurz.

Kurz, a passenger on the snowmobile, was killed Feb. 12 when the 1998 Polaris rolled and struck some trees, the criminal complaint said. Lauenstein was able to walk to a home and report it to authorities about 6:45 a.m.

The homeowner who helped Lauenstein said the snowmobiler "appeared to be out of it or stunned" and did not know for sure if someone else was with him, the complaint said.

Lauenstein told investigators that before the crash he and Kurz had been at the Little Club Bar near Spencer but he did not know what time he arrived, the complaint said. He said they had two or three drinks before leaving about 1:30 a.m.

A bartender told investigators the men spent about 2 1/2 hours at the bar and Lauenstein drank two "Winsor and coke doubles," the complaint said.

They rode home together because one of their snowmobiles wouldn't start, the complaint said.



