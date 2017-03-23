Suspect , 45, in shooting rampage wounded, hospitalized

The latest on a shooting in northern Wisconsin that left a police officer and three others dead (all times local)

The state Department of Justice says the suspect in the shooting rampage outside Wausau that killed four people is 45, lived in Weston, suffered non-fatal wounds and remained hospitalized Thursday. His identity was not released.

The man fatally shot two women at Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild, an attorney at a law office in Schofield and a veteran Everest Metro Policeman Jason Weiland, 40, outside the suspect's apartment, investigators said.

No charges are expected to be filed against the man until at least Monday, authorities said. The

According to the DOJ, the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment and there were hours of negotiation with police before he exchanged gunfire with two officers - an eyewitness reported hearing perhaps 10 gunshots - before being wounded.

A Marathon County Sheriff Department SWAT team member and an officer with the Everest Metropolitan Police Department were put on leave after the shootings, the DOJ said.

The motive for the shooting - a domestic incident involving the suspect and his wife, DOJ said. A man eating at Subway Restaurant near the bank reported a woman entered the store Wednesday wanting help because her husband wanted to kill him. The woman was unharmed.

Business affected by Wednesday's events are closed until further notice, according to investigators.

A memorial fund for Jason Weiland's family has been set up through Intercity State Bank, 2900 Schofield Ave., Weston, Donations can be directed under the name "Weiland Memorial Fund." He was married with two children and had spent 18 years in law enforcement.

We are also finding out more about the three others that lost their lives. Here is a little more about their lives.

Dianne M. Look grew up in many places, but she called Wisconsin home. A graduate of DC Everest High School, Dianne was the loving mother to two children, Christy Bleu and Chuck Mientke. Dianne will be remembered as a loyal employee of Marathon Savings Bank, where she has been a branch manager since 1998. Dianne valued the customer relationship and loved to serve her customers and neighbors. Dianne met her husband, Robert Look, while working at a local bank in 1988. The two married in 1992 and lived in South Dakota for a number of years before returning to Wisconsin in 1998. They have resided in Wisconsin since. Dianne and Robert celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this past Valentine's Day. Dianne was 67-years old.

Karen L. Barclay moved to Wisconsin in 1993 and was employed at Marathon Savings Bank for more than five years. She was a loving mother to one daughter and two granddaughters, ages four and seven. Karen will always be remembered as “mum mum” by her granddaughters. Karen was extremely dedicated to her work. She loved her holidays, co-workers, and spending time with family. Karen was 62-years-old.

Sara H. Quirt Sann was a life-long resident of Wausau. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, stepmom, aunt, friend, and a community servant. Sara loved golf, yoga, practicing law, and her dog, Mary. Sara was 43-years-old.

