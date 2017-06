As the Marathon County shooting rampage unfolded at the bank Wednesday, a customer at the Subway restaurant around the corner said a woman ran in screaming for help.

"I had just sat down to eat my meal," said Mike Andreske of Rothschild. "And that's when the wife came in and said 'Help, help, my husband is trying to kill me.'"

Andreske said he and the Subway manager hid the woman in the back of the restaurant until police came.

He said they were on lockdown for about 30 minutes before officers picked her up.