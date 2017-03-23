Woman recounts living next to suspected shooter

A woman who lives next to the suspected shooter at the Aspen Apartments recalled the scary situation as she hid inside her bathroom.

Brianna Bernarde was about to leave for work when she stepped outside and saw police swarming the area. She said she immediately went back into her home and hid in her bathroom in fear.

"I was terrified, I didn't know when gunshots were going to go off, I didn't know if there was going to be bullets going through the walls," said Bernarde. "I didn't know where to hide, I had no idea because I thought everywhere I was going to hide I was going to get shot."

She said she's only lived in the complex a few months but has seen the shooting suspect several times.

"[He] would actually walk down the hall lots of times and say hi," said Bernarde.

Bernarde said she didn't know his name or know him very well. She said she's already looking for a new place to live.

Thursday afternoon was the first time she was allowed back into her building to get some of her belongings including her guinea pigs.