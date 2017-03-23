Businesses, community members show support for victims families

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW)-- Community members and businesses are coming together to show their support after four people were killed in a Marathon County shooting spree Wednesday.

A growing memorial has been set up at the Everest Metro Police Department. People left flowers Thursday in memory of Detective Jason Weiland.

Signs with powerful messages have been displayed by some businesses. At 2510 Restaurant in Wausau the front sign was changed to read, "prayers to the families in our communities."

North Central Health Care officials met on Wednesday to come up with a plan to best serve the community. They sent counselors to several schools in the area to talk to students and help them cope with the tragedy.

The center has services available to the public.

NCHC Crisis Center and Emergency Services are available 24/7 by calling 888-799-0122 or 715-845-4326.

Also helping the community, River Valley Bank. The bank has set up a fund for the victims families. You can donate by dropping off cash or checks to any of the River Valley Bank locations.

