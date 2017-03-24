Junior guard Duane Wilson leaving Marquette as grad transfer



MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Junior guard Duane Wilson is leaving Marquette and plans to transfer to another school as a graduate student for his final year of eligibility.



The Milwaukee native leaves his hometown program after three seasons. He averaged 4.8 points over 30 games in 2016-17, making seven starts.



Wilson is on track to graduate from Marquette in May and would be eligible to play with a new team this fall.



His playing time had decreased since his freshman year in 2014-15, which was Steve Wojciechowski's first year as coach. Wilson averaged 11.9 points that season, when he started 29 of 32 games.



He was initially recruited by Wojciechowski's predecessor, Buzz Williams, who left after the 2013-14 season. Wilson was redshirted that year following a preseason injury.