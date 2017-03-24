Antetokounmpo's 32 points lead Bucks over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the streaking Milwaukee Bucks, who cruised to a 116-98 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.



The win moved the Bucks into a tie with Indiana for the sixth spot, one game behind fifth-place Atlanta in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race. The Bucks have been the NBA's hottest team the past three weeks, winning 10 of 12 games.



Greg Monroe had 15 points for the Bucks, who have won two straight and four of five. Mirza Teletovic and Khris Middleton had 13 points each and Malcolm Brogdon had 12. Milwaukee made 16 of 35 3-point attempts.



Rookie Buddy Hield had 21 points and Tyreke Evans added 18 for the Kings. Arron Afflalo and Garrett Temple had 12 points each.