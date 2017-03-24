No. 1 seed Kansas routs Purdue 98-66 to reach Elite Eight - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

No. 1 seed Kansas routs Purdue 98-66 to reach Elite Eight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Player of the year front-runner Frank Mason III poured in 26 points, Kansas turned on the jets in the second half and the top-seeded Jayhawks soared to a 98-66 blowout of No. 4 seed Purdue on Thursday night in the Midwest Regional semifinals.
   
Devonte Graham also had 26 points and Josh Jackson had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Jayhawks (31-4), who led by 7 at halftime before their up-and-down pace finally wore down the Boilermakers.
   
Kansas used two big runs, including an 11-0 charge highlighted by Lagerald Vicks' 360-degree drunk, to coast into a matchup with No. 3 seed Oregon on Saturday for a spot in the Final Four.
   
The Ducks survived a nail-biter against Michigan earlier in the night.
   
Caleb Swanigan had 18 points and seven boards for the Boilermakers (27-8), but the 6-foot-9, 250-pound All-America candidate had to work for all of it.

