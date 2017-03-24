Defense versus Defense, Badgers versus Gators

Both the Wisconsin Badgers and Florida Gators held an open practice Thursday afternoon on the Madison Square Garden floor, where plenty of shots were going through the hoop, but Friday night's match-up in the Sweet Sixteen could look much different, as both squads rely heavily on their defenses.

Florida has only allowed two opponents to reach their season averages in regulation, while holding Virginia to just 39 points in the second round.

UW sophomore, Ethan Happ explaining, "They're good in space. They're good in isolation basketball, which is what we do something with Bronson, Nigel, and myself. So, it'll be tough."

Wisconsin junior, Jordan Hill also chimed in, "Its going to be tough for us to man up and take that pressure because a lot of teams in the the Big Ten, while they are aggressive defensively, they do't really get into you the way they do in the SEC."

Meanwhile, the Badgers boast the 11th best points allowed defense in the nation.

That being said, neither teams' offenses rank in the top 50, so points will be at a premium Friday evening, and confidence will be necessary.

"It might be a little similar to Virginia Tech in some ways, but also Villanova, in terms of the defensive pressure they apply. Its definitely going to be a tough game, but its something we're confident we can do," said senior, Vito Brown.