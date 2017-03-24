House sets risky health care vote after Trump demands it

By ALAN FRAM and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.

Their decision came after President Donald Trump claimed he was finished negotiating with GOP holdouts and determined to move on to the rest of his agenda, win or lose.

House Speaker Paul Ryan set the showdown for Friday. At a Capitol meeting late Thursday, top White House officials told GOP lawmakers that Trump had decided the time for talk was over.

In an embarrassing setback hours earlier, party leaders abruptly postponed the vote because a rebellion by both conservatives and moderates would have doomed it.

There was no evidence that leaders had nailed down sufficient support to prevail. But they seemed to be calculating that Republicans would not want to deal Trump a crushing defeat.