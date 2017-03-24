Teen considered hero for saving friend with Heimlich maneuver

LA CROSSE, Wis. — A Wisconsin boy was caught on camera saving his friend's life.

The rescue happened during lunch Wednesday at Central High School in La Crosse.

A group of friends was eating when one of them started to choke.

The friend on the other side of the table calmly went over and performed the Heimlich maneuver three or four times until the food became dislodged.

The boy said he's thankful for that friend, who noticed something was wrong and took action.

"I could've been dead. I could be dead now. I'm thankful. I can't say thank you enough for what he did. There's so many words that can explain it," student Will Olson said.

"A couple of the other kids just didn't do anything, so I'm like, 'All right, I'll step up to the plate and help him out,'" said Ian Brown who saved Olson.

Brown learned the Heimlich at a local police explorer program. The police department posted his picture and video on Facebook.