Marathon Savings Bank donates $30,000 to aid shooting victim's families

MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) -

The bank where two women were fatally shot is donating $30,000 as central Wisconsin joins together to help four families who lost loved ones in a deadly shooting rampage in the Wausau area.

Marathon Savings Bank announced the contribution Friday in a GoFundme account set up to support the families of the slain employees.

A 45-year-old Weston man is a suspect in Wednesday's shootings at sites in Rothschild, Schofield and Weston. Police say a domestic dispute involving the man and his wife triggered the outburst. A Everest Metro police officer and wife's attorney were also killed.

A Wausau company, EmbroidMe is selling bracelets and stickers with 100 percent of the proceeds to go to the families.

A spokesperson for the company said stickers are available now and bracelets will be ready to go on Monday, each costing $5.

The items can be purchased at the Embroidme location at 607 S. 24th Ave Suite 12 in or Goin' Postal at 607 S 24th Ave Suite 12 in Wausau.

The company is working with Nicolet National Bank, a spokesperson said.

