Torgerson found guilty of murdering Stephanie Low

UPDATE-- A verdict was reached Friday evening in the Kristopher Torgerson murder trial.

After more than five hours behind closed doors the jury decided 37-year-old Torgerson was guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

He was not found guilty of attempted armed robbery.

First-degree intentional homicide is a mandatory life sentence, however a judge will have three options that include possible parole.

No sentencing date was set.

--------

An Eau Claire County jury was deciding Friday whether Kristopher Torgerson killed 22-year-old Stephanie Low in 2010, four years before he led investigators to her shallow grave in Forest County.

After four hours of closing arguments, the jury was handed the case just before 1 p.m. and went behind closed doors.

A prosecutor said there was "no question" Torgerson killed Low in 2010.

Torgerson's attorney argued there was no physical evidence of that..

A jury from Eau Claire County was picked because of excessive publicity about the case in Marathon County.

Torgerson, 37, is charged with three felonies - first-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery and hiding a corpse - in Low's death. The mandatory punishment for the homicide charge is life in prison.

Prosecutor Richard Defour highlighted the time line of events and the times Torgerson lied.

"There's no question the defendant killed Stephanie Low," he said, urging guilty verdicts on all charges. "You murdered a young lady and took her body, and buried it in a forest, kept her from her family for four years."

Torgerson's attorney urged the jurors to find justice.

"I'm scared of not doing this case right," Thomas Wilmouth said. "We shouldn't care about your verdict, and I still don't, I don't care what you do as long as you do your job and do justice."

Wilmouth told jurors he believes the doctor who conducted the autopsy was the most important witness and he believed the timeline of evidence just didn't come together.

The doctor testified he could not determine a cause of death.