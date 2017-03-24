Walker expresses disappointment with inaction on health bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is expressing disappointment with the failure of the Republican health care bill in Congress.

Walker issued a brief two-sentence statement Friday after House Speaker Paul Ryan canceled a planned vote on the bill. Walker earlier on Friday urged the House to take action on replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare."

Walker says in his statement that "Obamacare was broken from the beginning and every day it has not been fixed is disappointing." Walker says he remains "hopeful that there will be action in Washington to address these failures in a way that allows states to innovate and reform to provide patient-centered health care that does not treat people like a number."

Walker is chairman of the Republican Governors Association.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is calling for the U.S. House to vote on the Republican plan to overhaul the national health care law.

Walker said on Twitter Friday morning that "House members need to vote to repeal Obamacare today." He says this is the chance to "move process forward" to get rid of the current law, which he says is "collapsing."

Walker is chairman of the Republican Governors Association and has been careful not to take a firm position on the bill that's faced bipartisan opposition. Walker has repeatedly called it a first step that needs changes.

Walker is close political allies with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan who is trying to get the bill passed, along with President Donald Trump.