Wausau man in bar stabbing sentenced to five years in prison

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 33-year-old Wausau man convicted of stabbing another man in the back during a fight following an argument over a game of pool at a bar was sentenced to five years in prison Friday, according to online Marathon County court records.

In a plea deal, Brandon G. Neumann was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety while using a dangerous weapon and prosecutors agreed to drop another felony charge - aggravated battery, court records said.

The stabbing took place Sept. 10 about 3 a.m. in the parking lot of Cop Shoppe Pub near downtown.

The 25-year-old victim, also from Wausau, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A pocket knife was recovered.

Neumann fled the scene and was arrested about 12 hours later after being identified on the bar's security video, police said.

A judge ordered Neumann to serve five years on extended supervision after he released from prison. He was given credit for 196 days already spent in jail, court records said.


 

