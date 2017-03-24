Chamber outlines some ways to help families of shooting victims

MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) -
People have various ways to give back to the families who lost a loved one during Wednesday's shootings, according to the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce.
Along with River Valley Bank, North Central Health Care, and GoFundMe accounts, here are some ways you can help the families:
- Intercity State Bank created a memorial fund for Detective Jason Weiland. Donations can be sent to 2900 Schofield Ave. Weston, WI 54476, addressed to Weiland Memorial Fund. Texas Roadhouse is dedicating a percentage of Sunday's sales to this fund.
- United Way of Marathon County invites anyone who has been impacted by the shootings to call 2-1-1 for referrals to organizations that are prepared to help them.
- The Blood Center of Marathon County invites individuals to schedule a donation.
- Daniel Guild, Weston's village administrator, encourages residents to tie blue ribbons outside their homes in support of Detective Weiland and the Everest Metro Police Department.