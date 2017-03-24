Memorials set for shooting victims

Memorials are now set for two of the four victims in the Marathon County shooting rampage.

Sara Quirt Sann's visitation will be held Saturday April 1 at 9 a.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Wausau and a celebration of her life will start at 12 p.m.

Karen Barclay's visitation will be held Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. at the Orland Funeral Home in Illinois. A prayer service will be held April 6 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Mark Parish in Rothschild.

Detective Jason Weiland had two visitations: Tuesday, March 28 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. at DC Everest Senior High School in Weston and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, March 29 at 12 p.m.

A visitation was held for Dianne Look Wednesday at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel in Weston with a memorial service at 7 p.m.