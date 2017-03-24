Friends remember women killed at Marathon Savings Bank

Long-time customers of Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild are remembering Dianne Look and Karen Barclay, the women killed at the bank during Wednesday's shooting rampage.

“This community lost some sweet women,” Customer Dawn Kleba said. “Very sweet women.”

Kleba said when she heard about the shooting, her mind immediately went to Look and Barclay.

“I was hoping nothing happened to them,” she said. “I just wanted to come here and be able to give them a hug. Unfortunately, I'm coming here and delivering flowers.”

Kleba has banked at the branch for more than 10 years.

“My kids and I were talking about how Karen always dug for a red sucker for my son, she knew that,” she said. “I'm just sad, I'm sad that it happened.”

Look was the assistant vice president and office manager, she had worked at the bank for more than 19 years. Barclay was an employee of more than six years.

“Karen and Dianne were both warm, wonderful women who were beloved by our Marathon Savings Bank family,” President Nicholas Zillges said in a statement. “We are heartbroken over the loss of our friends and mourn for their families and for the families of all of the victims.”

A memorial has formed outside the bank, honoring Look and Barclay as the community continues to heal.

“I hope their families know they will be deeply missed by a lot of people,” Kleba said. “They touched a lot of people's lives in a positive way.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for both families. The bank has also set up a fund and donated $30,000.