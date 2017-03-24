Marathon Co. shooter's brother received call during fatal rampage

The brother of a man suspected to be behind the fatal shooting of four people, including a police officer, said his brother called after being shot by police to tell him he was dying.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Nengmy Vang.

Based on speaking with his brother and reviewing court records, Vang is the father of six children, was born in Laos and moved with his family to the United Stated in 1988.

Vang most recently worked at Marathon Cheese and anonymous co-workers who worked with him said he "never smiled" and always had "an intense look on his face."

However, former neighbors said he was a nice guy that always offered help.

Vang owns multiple guns because he likes to hunt deer and squirrels but sought a divorce from his wife of about two decades in 2015.

Vang's brother Vajloogzeb Vaj is speaking out about the life his brother lived in the months leading up to Wednesday's rampage. Vang had not spoken to his brother in months, but received a call from him when he was wounded and barricaded inside his apartment saying he was going to die.

Vaj blames a bitter divorce and substantial debt as the reasons why his brother went on the shooting spree.

"With the child support, with the family issues, asking for a lawyer to help solve the problem bu they say they cannot help," he said. "I know he's had mental issues come out of his mind since they were separated."

Vaj said his brother frequently asked him for money when times were tough.

He said Vang underwent surgery and is expected to be hospitalized for about two weeks. Vaj said he finds it hard to believe that his brother went so far as to take other people's lives.

"He don't belong to me," he said. "Looked like a crazy guy."

Leaders from the Hmong community said Vang was an active participant just a couple of years ago; around the time of the divorce.

Vaj tells Newsline 9 that he plans on setting up a fund on behalf of his family to help those victims killed at the hands of his brother.