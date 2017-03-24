Stephanie Low's family reacts to guilty verdict

It was an emotional moment in the courtroom Friday evening when a judge read the guilty verdict more than six years after a murder in Wausau.

Kristopher Torgerson was found guilty of the murder of 22-year-old Stephanie Low in 2010.

"We the jury find Kristopher Torgerson guilty of first-degree intentional homicide," said Marathon County Judge Greg Huber.

Sobs erupted in the courtroom from a family who waited more than six years for justice.

"The emotions I've felt the past two weeks I haven't felt since she first disappeared, a lot of it anger," said Stephanie Low's dad George Low.

Stephanie was killed in 2010 and buried in the woods in Forest County. It wasn't until 2014 that 37-year-old Torgerson led investigators to her body.

"How do you heal from that, I have no clue," said George.

George said the guilty verdict doesn't change much.

"The fact still remains my daughter will never come home, I'll never be able to talk to her," said George. "It's closure on this, I'm happy the guy's going to jail for a long long time, like I said I'll never have my daughter back, how do you heal from that."

Stephanie's mom asked for privacy at this time but put out a statement saying in part, "We finally have justice for Stephanie."

No date has been set yet for Torgerson's sentencing.